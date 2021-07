COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Will you get money from the IRS on Thursday?

Important changes to the Child Tax Credit will help many families get advance payments of the credit starting this summer. The IRS will pay half the total credit amount in advance monthly payments beginning July 15. You will claim the other half when you file your 2021 income tax return. These changes apply to tax year 2021 only.

Find out if you qualify for the Child Tax Credit here.

