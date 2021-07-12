First Responders: K9 Officer Dwight McMillan

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders we meet a Meridian police officer who doesn’t call work, work.

“There are some officers out here that really love what they do,” Dwight McMillan said.

McMillan has been in the field of law enforcement for 11 years. He began in Choctaw with the Choctaw Police Department. He spent 2014-2015 with the Meridian Police Department before leaving for a few years. He’s been back since October 2020.

“It didn’t take very long for me to fall in love with what I’m doing. Getting that first thank you, that first pat on the back or good job pushed me even more to love what I do,” McMillan explained.

While riding with Dwight McMillan, you can feel the passion he has for being a police officer and especially a K9 handler.

“I actually got an opportunity at the Choctaw Reservation to become a K9 handler. For me, it was the best,”

His partner, Beny, is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. They patrol the streets of Meridian every day.

“Me being a dog person, working with a dog and having a dog as a partner.. a dog finding the littlest stuff, to me is an amazing feeling. I love it,” McMillan said.

After a hard day’s work, they head home where McMillan said Beny gets along with his children. McMillan said his family also understands his love for policing.

“They know I love what I do and having that support from them is all I need,” McMillan said.

