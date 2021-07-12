Advertisement

Less than 1% of fully vaccinated Mississippians have contracted COVID-19

(Prisma Health)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 642 fully vaccinated people in the Magnolia State have contracted COVID-19, state health officials say.

Mississippi State Department of Health identifies these as breakthrough cases.

That’s exactly .06% of the total number of 996,508 Mississippians who are fully vaccinated as of July 9.

MSDH did not specify how many of those individuals had severe symptoms of the virus, but state health leaders maintain that both doses of the vaccine are needed for better protection against the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were 94% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization among fully vaccinated adults and 64% effective among partially vaccinated adults aged 65 and older.

MSDH says 90% of all deaths and 95% of all cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccination Status of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths
Vaccination Status of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths(MSDH)

