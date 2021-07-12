Advertisement

Local women giving back to community

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two local ladies that have criminal backgrounds came together to give back to their community while aiming to stop the violence in the city of Meridian.

“It’s Time to take a Bite out of Hunger” was the theme of the event that was held at Highland Park. Free clothes, food, shoes, goody bags, and haircuts were given out to anyone in need. Many people wear different t-shirts that either said west side, south side, red line, or east side. Organizers said this is their way to bring different communities in Meridian together to spread some love.

“Me and my cousin got to gather to help bring the community together to help stop the violence. We aim to get the community together as one. Our shirts say different sides because we are bringing everyone together, said event organizer Brittany Brown.

“Back in the day, we all use to come together at Highland Park. You don’t see us doing that anymore. It only took two of us to pull this off. People already think convicted felons can’t do this or that. We are convicted felons, but we still have hearts. We want to feed everyone as well as bring people together,” said event organizer Charbrecia Gordon.

Organizers said they will continue this event in the future.

