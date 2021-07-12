Advertisement

Miss. health officials eyeing hospitalizations

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s not just COVID case numbers health experts are monitoring closely. Hospitalizations are another key factor as the state continues to keep the integrity of the healthcare system a priority.

This latest surge is being called the Delta surge because the majority of the cases in the state right now are reportedly the Delta variant.

Look at the trends shared by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs:
The first elevated numbers for hospitalizations around May of last year, a big spike in August and again in January.

But all the numbers are trending up yet again.

The current spike hasn’t pushed numbers as high as we saw during previous surges.

But there’s a big difference this going around. The vaccine wasn’t an option during those prior surges.

“We have a vast pool of un-immunized people who are a perfect breeding ground for Delta variant. And it’s going to kill folks. And it’s already killing folks,” Dobbs said.

In one week’s time, from July 5-11, the number of those hospitalized with confirmed COVID shot up by nearly 100 patients.

As of Sunday, 228 people were in the hospital with a confirmed case.

And those in the ICU and on ventilators more than doubled in that same time frame.

That information shows that 88 percent of those hospitalized in the last month were unvaccinated.

