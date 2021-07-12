Miss. health officials eyeing hospitalizations

The first elevated numbers for hospitalizations around May of last year, a big spike in August and again in January.



But all the numbers are trending up yet again.



The current spike hasn’t pushed numbers as high as we saw during previous surges.



But there’s a big difference this going around. The vaccine wasn’t an option during those prior surges.



“We have a vast pool of un-immunized people who are a perfect breeding ground for Delta variant. And it’s going to kill folks. And it’s already killing folks,” Dobbs said.



In one week’s time, from July 5-11, the number of those hospitalized with confirmed COVID shot up by nearly 100 patients.



As of Sunday, 228 people were in the hospital with a confirmed case.



And those in the ICU and on ventilators more than doubled in that same time frame.



That information shows that 88 percent of those hospitalized in the last month were unvaccinated.