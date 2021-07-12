Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A nurse practitioner who worked in clinics in Gulfport and Pascagoula has been arrested as a result of an investigation into prescription drug fraud and theft.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after getting a complaint.

Wilbourne is accused of prescribing Ambien, a Schedule IV controlled substance, to her adult children, mother, father, and friends, and then picking up the prescriptions for her personal use during the past three years.

Wilbourne surrendered her Drug Enforcement Administration Registration to prescribe controlled substances July 8 and was arrested. She was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/theft and was booked in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $7,500 bond.

