Ms. Stephanie A. West

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ms. Stephanie A. West, age 62, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

After graduating from Meridian Community College, Stephanie worked as a Registered Nurse for 30+ years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Smith (Jason), Kasey Moore (Houston), and Richard West; 6 grandchildren; 2 siblings; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin Smith and Edith Moore.

