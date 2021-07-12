Northwest Kemper issues Boil Water Notice
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Northwest Kemper Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice for some of its customers.
|The following locations are affected due to a water main break:
|* Bloomfield Road
* Kellis Store Road, east of Bloomfield Road
* Sciples Mill Road
Water used for drinking, making ice or mixing infant formula should be boiled for 1 full minute before using.
NW Kemper said it will issue a cancellation when water samples have tested clear.
