Northwest Kemper issues Boil Water Notice

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Northwest Kemper Water Association has issued a Boil Water Notice for some of its customers.

The following locations are affected due to a water main break:
* Bloomfield Road

* Kellis Store Road, east of Bloomfield Road

* Sciples Mill Road

Water used for drinking, making ice or mixing infant formula should be boiled for 1 full minute before using.

NW Kemper said it will issue a cancellation when water samples have tested clear.

