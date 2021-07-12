Rain and storms likely on Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are in the low-70s early this morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain and storms are likely on our Monday, not only in the afternoon, but also this morning. A strong line of thunderstorms near Vicksburg this morning will weaken as it tracks through Mississippi, but rain and storms will still be possible during your Monday morning commute. An isolated 60 mph wind gust cannot be ruled out through about 7 a.m.

More rain and storms will fire up this afternoon as highs climb into the upper-80s. Flash flooding will be possible in spots heading into the afternoon, so be sure to use extra caution when heading out on the roadways today. Thunderstorms will be possible before midnight tonight, with the possibility of scattered showers after midnight. Periods of rain and storms will be with us once again on Tuesday. The flash flood threat will diminish for Tuesday, but a stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain and storms will start to become more scattered in nature starting on Wednesday and lasting through the weekend. High temperatures will return to the 90s starting on Wednesday and lasting through the weekend as well. The heat index will likely climb into the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, and then in the upper-90s to around 100 for the weekend. Morning lows over the next seven days will be in the low-70s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.