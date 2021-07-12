Russell Christian Academy welcomes new leaders

RUSSELL, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Sean Burleson is the new headmaster at Russell Christian Academy. He says he is honored to be at the school.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the kids and looking forward to just really kind of getting in the swing of things, getting my feet wet, and seeing what I can contribute to an already great school,” Dr. Burleson said.

Dr. Burleson has a long history in Christian ministry and is excited to bring that experience to his new role.

“I’ve been full time in Christian ministry for about 25 years, and several years ago I really developed kind of a burden and a passion for Christian education, and began going back to school and I just haven’t looked back since,” Dr. Burleson said.

There is also a new pre-k director at RCA: Lauren Anderson.

“I did 8 years in public school and this just kind of all fell in my lap and I just felt like this is where I was supposed to be,” Anderson said. “It really feels like home since I’ve been here, they’ve welcomed me with open arms and have helped me settle right in.”

Anderson says she is looking forward to the next school year.

“I’m really looking forward to going back to as pre-COVID as possible, allowing our parents to get back in,” Anderson said. “The 3s will come over to the 4 year old side and then we’re getting a whole new group of 3 year olds, so I’m really excited just to meet the new kids and the new families.”

The first day of the 2021 school year at Russell Christian Academy is August 9th.

