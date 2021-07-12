Will the rain break? Not any time soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re looking for a break from the rain. Our rainfall is above normal through the date by more than three inches since June 1 and by nearly eight inches since January 1. Since January 1, more than 40 inches of rain has been reported at Meridian Regional Airport. Rain has been reported at the airport on 48% of the total number of days so far this year - that is every other day, on average.

So when will we get a break? Long-range forecast trends aren’t in our favor. There can be some dry days of course, but above-normal rainfall is expected through at least September, based on long-range seasonal forecasts. There’s no solid signal of a break from the rain through the rest of the summer. Above-normal rainfall will favor below-normal temperatures.

Our Next 24 Hours

A few showers are possible tonight, but overall, we’ll get a dry break beneath a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The low temperature by morning will be near 70 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A couple of stray showers are possible in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread after noon. Some storms can be heavy. The high temperature can be as high as 87 degrees, but we won’t all get that warm.

Looking Ahead

Spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through at least next Monday. Showers and storms will be fewer on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some areas could stay dry on some days, but we’re all fair game for the rain each day. Showers and storms will be more widespread and thus, more likely on Tuesday, Friday, and Monday.

