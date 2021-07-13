Advertisement

3 more Miss. stars selected on day 3 of MLB Draft

Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) runs to first in the third inning during an NCAA baseball...
Mississippi State's Rowdey Jordan (4) runs to first in the third inning during an NCAA baseball game against Texas Tech on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MLB Draft wrapped day 3 with a few more Mississippi athletes getting selected.

All three were 11th-round picks, beginning with Brennon McNair out of Magee High School.

McNair was selected by the Kansas City Royals. McNair is committed to South Alabama and is ranked by Perfect Game as the 7th best prospect in the state.

College World Series hero Rowdey Jordan was another 11-round selection.

Jordan will join former teammate Jake Mangum in the New York Mets organization. The Mets will hope his defense and ability to get on base will translate at the next level.

Hunter Stanley from Southern Miss was the last Mississippian off the board.

Cleveland selected Stanley in round 11. The senior was a second-team All-American in 2021, racking up 127 strikeouts in just 102 innings for the Golden Eagles.

Other Mississippi athletes selected in the draft include:

  • Will Bednar, Mississippi State (Giants - R1)
  • Gunnar Hoglund, Ole Miss (Blue Jays - R1)
  • Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss (Indians - R2)
  • Reed Trimble, Southern Miss (Orioles, R2)
  • Tanner Allen, Mississippi State (Marlins, R4)
  • Eric Cerantola, Mississippi State (Royals, R5)
  • Christian MacLeod, Mississippi State (Twins, R5)
  • Taylor Broadway, Ole Miss (White Sox, R6)
  • Ryan Och, Southern Miss (Padres, R7)

(Day 1 recap)

(Day 2 recap)

