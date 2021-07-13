71st Choctaw Indian Fair begins Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The fair will kick off Wednesday night with the Choctaw Princess Pageant as the reigning princess Elisah Jimmie will hand over her crown to this year’s winner

“To my successor I just want to say to have fun on an adventure of a lifetime and for you to be able to express yourself and to be able to represent our tribe,” said Jimmie. I’m so excited for you and one more advice I have would love to give you is to let God guide you in every aspect of your life and your reign because you will have the most fun of your life.”

This year’s fair features traditional Choctaw food, carnival rides and games along with chart-topping entertainment each night. More importantly, the fair celebrates the tribe’s rich culture and history and fair goers will experience the journey of the Choctaw Indians through tribal arts and crafts

“With our culture, we’re teaching our kids to do a different variety of crafts with our 4H programs and I’m sure our Boys and Girls program and other programs as well,” said Virginia Willis, 4H Home Extension Coordinator for the MBOCI.

“The purpose of our fair is to promote our Choctaw history, our language, our traditional aspects,” added Jimmie. “Our visitors are so excited to learn about who we are.”

The fair also features the ancient sport of Stickball which will conclude Saturday night at Choctaw Central’s football stadium with the championship contest The theme of this year’s fair is “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.