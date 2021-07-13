Advertisement

71st Choctaw Indian Fair begins Wednesday

Choctaw Indian Fair Returns
Choctaw Indian Fair Returns(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The fair will kick off Wednesday night with the Choctaw Princess Pageant as the reigning princess Elisah Jimmie will hand over her crown to this year’s winner

“To my successor I just want to say to have fun on an adventure of a lifetime and for you to be able to express yourself and to be able to represent our tribe,” said Jimmie. I’m so excited for you and one more advice I have would love to give you is to let God guide you in every aspect of your life and your reign because you will have the most fun of your life.”

This year’s fair features traditional Choctaw food, carnival rides and games along with chart-topping entertainment each night. More importantly, the fair celebrates the tribe’s rich culture and history and fair goers will experience the journey of the Choctaw Indians through tribal arts and crafts

“With our culture, we’re teaching our kids to do a different variety of crafts with our 4H programs and I’m sure our Boys and Girls program and other programs as well,” said Virginia Willis, 4H Home Extension Coordinator for the MBOCI.

“The purpose of our fair is to promote our Choctaw history, our language, our traditional aspects,” added Jimmie. “Our visitors are so excited to learn about who we are.”

The fair also features the ancient sport of Stickball which will conclude Saturday night at Choctaw Central’s football stadium with the championship contest The theme of this year’s fair is “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian
Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Dogs and cats abandoned on the side of the road, dumped, and left to die.
Pets being left for dead in Lauderdale County
Russell Christian Academy
Russell Christian Academy welcomes new leaders

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95
Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
10 Mississippi children on life support from delta variant
Futurecast - Tue July 13 at 4:00 p.m.
More rain and storms for Tuesday