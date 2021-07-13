Advertisement

96% of Alabama COVID-19 deaths since April were unvaccinated

ADPH said COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, and people need to take measures to protect...
ADPH said COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, and people need to take measures to protect themselves.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said of the 529 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since Apr. 1, 2021, only 20 people were fully vaccinated.

That means that 96.2 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in the past nearly three and a half months in the state have happened in people who were not fully vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense in preventing serious disease as well as deaths, and this is especially important as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads. While it is possible to get any strain of the virus, infected people are much less likely to experience complications or hospitalizations if fully vaccinated,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

More vulnerable people are at risk because of the low vaccination rate among eligible people in Alabama.

