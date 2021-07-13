96% of Alabama COVID-19 deaths since April were unvaccinated

“COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense in preventing serious disease as well as deaths, and this is especially important as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads. While it is possible to get any strain of the virus, infected people are much less likely to experience complications or hospitalizations if fully vaccinated,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.



ADPH said COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, and people need to take measures to protect themselves.



More vulnerable people are at risk because of the low vaccination rate among eligible people in Alabama.