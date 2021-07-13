Advertisement

Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Buddy the dog’s veterinarians say he continues to improve every day.

Buddy has been recovering at Mississippi State University where he will stay until his wounds are healed.

Right now, there is a very small area in the middle of his brow that isn’t completely healed, and his eyelids still have a ways to go before they can protect his eyes.

Buddy has undergone a series of five skin grafts and has new skin on his snout. The hope is that Buddy will be able to leave the hospital in early August.

