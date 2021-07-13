Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 12, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MORRIS FIELDS19663614 32ND PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
EDDIE L FORD19651509 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TONIO MATTHEW19744607 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RODRIQUS R LEE1990301 63RD PL AT C89 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MELISSA EDWARDS19843813 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SHAENARDRIA L TOWNSEND19933709 DAVIS ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MSFALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME
QADARIAN D EASLEY20012305 D ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JAMES T YOUNG19972130 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

JIMMIE SNOWDEN1963265 TRUELIGHT RD HICKORY, MSDUI OTHER
DANITA ROBERTS19974714 22ND ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DON ALLEN19771114 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
LARRYON D PUGH19906023 FISHER RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
CHARLES ANDREWS19853436 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
TIMOTHY E MOBLEY19667282 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
DAVID C MOORE1992104 A CREST WOOD COVE CLINTON, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 12:12 PM on July 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and money was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:36 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:56 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 29th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 3:23 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:56 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:00 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:04 AM on July 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:17 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:42 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:27 PM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 2:28 AM on July 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:29 PM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

