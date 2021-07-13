City of Meridian Arrest Report July 12, 2021

Robbery

At 12:12 PM on July 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and money was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:36 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:56 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 29th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 3:23 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:56 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:00 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:04 AM on July 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:17 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:42 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:27 PM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 2:28 AM on July 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:29 PM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.