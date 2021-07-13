City of Meridian Arrest Report July 12, 2021
Jul. 13, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss.
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MORRIS FIELDS
|1966
|3614 32ND PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|EDDIE L FORD
|1965
|1509 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|TONIO MATTHEW
|1974
|4607 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RODRIQUS R LEE
|1990
|301 63RD PL AT C89 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MELISSA EDWARDS
|1984
|3813 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|SHAENARDRIA L TOWNSEND
|1993
|3709 DAVIS ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|FALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME
|QADARIAN D EASLEY
|2001
|2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|JAMES T YOUNG
|1997
|2130 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|JIMMIE SNOWDEN
|1963
|265 TRUELIGHT RD HICKORY, MS
|DUI OTHER
|DANITA ROBERTS
|1997
|4714 22ND ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DON ALLEN
|1977
|1114 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|LARRYON D PUGH
|1990
|6023 FISHER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|CHARLES ANDREWS
|1985
|3436 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|TIMOTHY E MOBLEY
|1966
|7282 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|DAVID C MOORE
|1992
|104 A CREST WOOD COVE CLINTON, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 12:12 PM on July 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and money was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:36 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:56 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 29th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 3:23 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:56 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:00 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:04 AM on July 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:17 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:42 AM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 15th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:27 PM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 2:28 AM on July 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:29 PM on July 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.