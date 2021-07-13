City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2021

Robbery

There were not any armed robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:54 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 41st Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:53 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 5th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 5:31 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.