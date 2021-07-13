City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2021
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOSEPH L HORNE
|1980
|3206 E HWY 11&80 TOOMSUBA, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|COREY C COLLINS
|1984
|1515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 4
|TRACY A DAVIS
|1977
|7623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|MICHALE J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CEDRIC L HOPSON
|1995
|5806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any armed robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:54 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 41st Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:53 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 5th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 5:31 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.