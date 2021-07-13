Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2021

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOSEPH L HORNE19803206 E HWY 11&80 TOOMSUBA, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
COREY C COLLINS19841515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 4
TRACY A DAVIS19777623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
MICHALE J CHISM19801712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CEDRIC L HOPSON19955806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any armed robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:54 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 41st Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:53 AM on July 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 5th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 5:31 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

