Advertisement

Council rejects key mayoral appointments

Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council including current Police Chief Chris Read, Parks and Recreation Director Trent Posey and Community Development Director Laura Carmichael.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has rejected several key appointments submitted by Mayor Jimmie Smith.

Among those are Police Chief Chris Read, Parks and Recreation Director Trent Posey, Community Development Director Laura Carmichael, Ed Skipper (chief administrative officer candidate) and Tim Miller (fire chief candidate).

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian
Russell Christian Academy
Russell Christian Academy welcomes new leaders
Dogs and cats abandoned on the side of the road, dumped, and left to die.
Pets being left for dead in Lauderdale County
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 12, 2021

Latest News

Futurecast - Tue July 13 at 4:00 p.m.
More rain and storms for Tuesday
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian
‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated
Pets being left for dead in Lauderdale County
Pets being left for dead in Lauderdale County