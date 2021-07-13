Council rejects key mayoral appointments

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has rejected several key appointments submitted by Mayor Jimmie Smith.

Among those are Police Chief Chris Read, Parks and Recreation Director Trent Posey, Community Development Director Laura Carmichael, Ed Skipper (chief administrative officer candidate) and Tim Miller (fire chief candidate).

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

