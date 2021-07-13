Advertisement

How to use Child Tax Credit payment for College Savings

(Mississippi Treasury Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College is expensive, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be made affordable.

According to the Mississippi Treasury Department, the average Mississippi student leaves college with about $30,000 worth of debt — a crisis that is only growing faster in Mississippi than almost anywhere else.

Consequently, the impact goes far beyond finances.

MTD says 30% of graduates end up delaying major life milestones because of debt.

Fortunately, there is a solution.

The Child Tax Credit has been around since 1997, with families eligible to receive $2,000 a year.

But an expanded version included in the American Rescue Plan, the wide-ranging COVID relief package recently signed into law, bumps the amount to $3,000 or $3,600, depending on income and the age of a family’s children.

These payments will come in monthly installments starting now until the end of the year.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae says that the department has returned up to $30 million this year with over 10 thousand claims.

If you are a parent, there are two types of accounts you can open for your child.

The first is a MAC account which serves similarly to a savings account.

To get started with this tax-advantaged savings account, you would need as little as $25.

The other account is an MPACT account that allows you to lock in today’s tuition rates and pre-pay your child’s college tuition and related expenses.

MAC account:

  • $25 to get started
  • tax-advantaged savings account
  • earn interest
  • use for tuition, room and board, and books
  • almost anyone — parents, grandparents, relatives, and friends can open an account and make contributions.
  • can be used in-state or out-of-state

MPACT account:

  • allows parents to lock in tuition rates and pre-pay child’s college tuition
  • use for college tuition and mandatory fees
  • child’s age determines the price to open an account — click here to learn more
  • a parent or legal guardian can open an account; however, anyone can contribute
  • can be used in-state while out-of-state would require fees and penalties

To learn more, please visit treasury.ms.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian
Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Dogs and cats abandoned on the side of the road, dumped, and left to die.
Pets being left for dead in Lauderdale County
Russell Christian Academy
Russell Christian Academy welcomes new leaders

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95
Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Dobbs: 10 children on life support from delta variant
Futurecast - Tue July 13 at 4:00 p.m.
More rain and storms for Tuesday
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian