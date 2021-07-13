Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report July 13, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Earl Bennett 07-07-2021 Willful Trespass; Petit Larceny
James Canady 07-05-2021 Sexual Assault
