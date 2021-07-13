Advertisement

Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Source: vanleeuwenicecream.com via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian
Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Dogs and cats abandoned on the side of the road, dumped, and left to die.
Pets being left for dead in Lauderdale County
Russell Christian Academy
Russell Christian Academy welcomes new leaders

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Pressured by allies, Biden escalates fight for voting rights
Coke Zero is getting a makeover and a new taste.
Coke Zero to have new can and taste
A man is caught on a doorbell camera defacing a BLM sign in someone's yard.
Doorbell cam catches man smearing feces on Black Lives Matter sign
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, suspect killed