Funeral services for Michael “Pop” Edward Wall will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:30 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Keith Lovett and Brother Paul Sizemore officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Wall, age 68, of Collinsville, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence after a long battle with Parkinson disease.

Mike was a retired firefighter with Meridian Fire Department and the MS Air National Guard Fire Department. He was a lifelong skilled carpenter who built his family and many friends their dream homes. He spent his life providing for and taking care of his family. He was very selfless and humble, always making sure everyone else had what they needed. He loved to joke and have fun. He gave almost everyone he met nicknames that stuck with them forever. He loved his family and his dog Willie above all else and the love he had for his Puddin (Jimmie Faye) is a love story unmatched. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville, the Collinsville Bass Club, BMDMI Missionary Group, Kemper Flatwoods Hunting Club, and Rock Steady Boxing Club.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jimmie Faye “Puddin” Wall; son, Mike Wall (Liz); daughters, Tiffany Plott (Shelley), Trinity Farr (Denton), and Tammy Cornett (Chris); mother-in-law, Johnnie Faye Long; grandkids, Landon Cook (McKenlee), Paxton Cook, Karson Cook (Kaleb), Olivia Cornett, Cooper Cornett, Pierson Wall, Hunter Wall, Will Farr, and Hannah Farr; sisters, Lynn Faulkner (Teddy), and Diane Falgout.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtie Sue; father, Roy Bracken, and William Howard Wall, and his father-in-law, James Bubba Long.

The family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Collinsville Mission Team.

Pallbearers will be, Wayne Cook, David Roddie, David Sharp, Ricky Leister, Chris Falgout, Doug Wilkerson, Steve Grace, R.W. Williams, Robby Boman, Sonny McCarra, Randy Touchton, and Tommy Cason. Honorary pallbearers will be, Tony Boykin, Frankie Crawford, Mickey Semmes, Bubba Boswell, and the past/present Meridian Firefighters.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

