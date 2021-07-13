Advertisement

Mississippi officials block COVID vaccine misinformation

The Mississippi Department of Health officials Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Paul Byers.
The Mississippi Department of Health officials Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Paul Byers.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is now blocking comments on its Facebook posts that relate to COVID-19 because of a “rise of misinformation” about the virus and vaccinations.

State health department spokesperson Liz Sharlot says allowing the misleading comments is “directly contrary” to the state’s public health mission.

Sharlot says the comments will be back when the department can effectively halt the harmful and false commentary.

The state has been seeing a new rise in coronavirus cases due to low vaccination rates and the prevalence of the highly contagious delta variant.

Federal regulators have said the vaccines are safe and offer strong protection against contracting the potentially life-threatening disease.

Most Read

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian
Dogs and cats abandoned on the side of the road, dumped, and left to die.
Pets being left for dead in Lauderdale County
Russell Christian Academy
Russell Christian Academy welcomes new leaders

Latest News

ADPH said COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, and people need to take measures to protect...
96% of Alabama COVID-19 deaths since April were unvaccinated
10 Mississippi children on life support from delta variant
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated
‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated