More rain and storms for Tuesday

Futurecast - Tue July 13 at 4:00 p.m.
Futurecast - Tue July 13 at 4:00 p.m.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon. A few showers/storms also cannot be ruled out during the morning hours. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the upper-80s. Showers and storms will be possible through the early evening hours, and then we’ll dry things out after midnight. Wednesday morning lows will be around 70 degrees.

We’ll be stuck in a typical summertime pattern for the rest of the week and weekend. Wednesday through Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with a chance of scattered showers and storms each afternoon. High temperatures will climb mainly into the low-90s during this time frame, with the heat index flirting with the 100 degree mark.

