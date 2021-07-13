Funeral services for Sarah Adams Gibson, 89, of Butler will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jason Moye and Bro. Frank Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Barrytown Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Gibson passed away at her home Monday, July 12, 2021, while cooking lunch for her son, Joe. Cooking lunch for him was something she enjoyed doing often.

She was born November 16, 1931, in Washington County, Alabama. Mrs. Sarah graduated from Millry High School in May of 1949. She later attended Livingston University now known as University of West Alabama, where she received her B.S. Degree in Education in 1970 and her Master’s Degree in 1971. She was employed with the Choctaw County Board of Education as an elementary school teacher from 1966 until her retirement in 1994. Mrs. Sarah was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma of which she had been a member since 1974. She enjoyed teaching and would fondly reminisce with her family about her many students.

Mrs. Sarah was a member of the First Baptist Church of Butler and was the women’s Sunday school teacher for 26 years. She was also a member of the Women’s Mission Association and Choctaw County Council of WMU, and was an avid supporter of the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.

Survivors include her children, Joseph David Gibson, Sr. and wife Teresa, Samuel George Gibson and wife Stella; grandchildren, Joseph David “J.D.” Gibson, Jr. and wife Tanya, Samuel J. Gibson, and Bradley Allen Clark; great grandchildren, Catherine Olivia Gibson, Joseph Chandler Gibson, and Lenox Alexander Gibson; sisters, Virginia Adams Carpenter, and Elizabeth Ann Adams Strickland; and brother, Frank A. Adams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel George Gibson, Sr.; father, Rubin Maxie Adams; mother, Sarah Elora McIlwain Adams; beloved daughter-in-law, Beth Smith Gibson; grandson, Samuel Russel Gibson; and brother, John Sammy Adams.

Pallbearers: Mike Lewis, David Ford, Johnny Watson, Melvin Couch, Randy Taylor, and Wade Rolison. Honorary Pallbearers: Bethany Sunday School Class of First Baptist of Butler.

Memorials may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home at PO Box 361767, Birmingham, Alabama 35236-1767.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.