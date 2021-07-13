Advertisement

Stuff the Bus Campaign 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign is happening Thursday, July 15.

They will be set up at Uptown Mall and Raising Cane’s on North Hills Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The campaign is for school supply donations for students in need in Lauderdale county.

Those donations can include new or gently used school uniforms, supplies, or monetary donations.

All donations collected will be delivered to the schools the last week of July.

