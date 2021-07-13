Sumter County hosting a town hall with state representatives

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County residents will have a chance to have their voices heard Wednesday.

Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell will be moderating a town hall event featuring two Alabama state representatives, District 24 Senator Bobby Singleton and District 71 Representative A.J. McCampbell.

“I’m just asking each and every one to make the time to come out and do what they need to do, be prepared to listen, and be prepared to bring your questions for Senator Singleton and Representative McCampbell,” said Marcus Campbell, the chairman of the Sumter County Commission.

The town hall meeting will be open to the public and start at 5 p.m.

“We’re encouraging all of the citizens of Sumter County to come out and hear what our senator and representative has to tell us,” Campbell said. “It’s this time of year where they always make time for us.”

The event will be held at the Sumter County Courthouse.

