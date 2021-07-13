Sumter County job seekers meet with employers

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - A hiring event with nearly 20 employers was held at the Livingston Civic Center on Tuesday.

“[There’s] a lot of service providers, non-profits that are here with us providing resources to the community for folks who are looking for jobs,” said Lauren Collier, the outreach and program manager for West Alabama Works!

The Sumter County Hiring Event was put on by West Alabama Works!

“The employers that are here, they are looking for good people to come and work,” Collier said. “They pay well, the benefits are really good, so if you have any questions about any of the employers here today, go to www.westalabamajobs.com.”

Organizers of the event say there’s a lot of people looking for employment and employers are eager to hire them.

“Turnout’s been really good, we kicked off at 9 a.m. and we had folks waiting at the door, and it’s been steady ever since,” Collier said. “It’s been really good.”

