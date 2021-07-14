Choctaw Fair takes on added meaning this year for many tribal members

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The 71st edition of the Choctaw Indian Fair kicked off today and will run through Saturday on Choctaw Reservation.

The fair features a little something for everyone including a chance to get up close and personal with Choctaw artisans and their handiwork.

You can also take in the midway rides, nightly entertainment, traditional Choctaw food and a number of exhibits and demonstrations highlighting the Choctaw’s rich heritage.

This year’s fair also takes on extra meaning for as COVID-19 has effected the lives of many tribe members.

“It’s a homecoming,” said Chief Cyrus Ben. “It’s a time of healing that we’re also utilizing because we know the pandemic put a lot of pain on people. We lost a lot of our artisans and a lot of people that contributed to the tribe whether it’s through their language, chanting, drumming, basketry, beadwork. This one means a lot. It’s an opportunity to come together but I think ultimately it’s healing.”

Wednesday’s festivities will conclude with the crowning of the new Choctaw Indian Princess. Elisah Jimmie has had the crown the past two years.

