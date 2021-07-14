City of Meridian Arrest Report July 14, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BRITTANY MCCOY
|1991
|104 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
|CHASITY WHITEHEAD
|1991
|5209 ASH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|JAKIDYN BOYD
|2003
|1510 57TH CT MEIRDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|QUENTIN C GORDON
|1980
|1918 42ND AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|MISD FLEEING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any armed robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:41 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:08 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:51 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:20 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:57 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:08 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.