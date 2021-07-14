City of Meridian Arrest Report July 14, 2021

Robbery

There were not any armed robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:41 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 5:08 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:51 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:20 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:57 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:08 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.