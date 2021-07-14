Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 14, 2021

Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BRITTANY MCCOY1991104 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
CHASITY WHITEHEAD19915209 ASH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
JAKIDYN BOYD20031510 57TH CT MEIRDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
QUENTIN C GORDON19801918 42ND AVE MERIDAIN, MSMISD FLEEING

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 13, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any armed robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:41 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2800 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:08 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:51 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:20 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:57 PM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:08 AM on July 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Constitution Avenue. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

