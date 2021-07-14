Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian

Latest News

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Commissioner for...
EU unveils tough climate rules, eyes tax on foreign firms
FILE - In this March 1, 2006 file photo, U.S. President George W. Bush, left, and Afghan...
Bush criticizes Afghanistan withdrawal, fears for women
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery
Vatican Pope Arrival
Deputy Aguirre reunited with the family a few weeks later during a medal ceremony at city hall.
Body cam video: Deputy saves unbreathing baby