Advertisement

Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

Police say the armed robbery happened at an abandoned alternative school on Azalea Drive while 3 people were making an adult film. The bizarre crime happened around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cashapp. The victim then tried to make a run for it but was chased and shot at by the naked robber, putting several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said Detective Rochester Anderson.

Police say they have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian

Latest News

The MAX Night Market will also coincide with Third Thursday at Dumont Plaza.
MAX Night Market returns Thursday
Cater's Market Mural
Mural being painted at Cater’s Market
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Choctaw Fair takes on added meaning this year for many tribal members
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime