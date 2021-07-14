Advertisement

Margaret Warren Allen

Margaret Warren Allen
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Place of Service: New Hope United Methodist Church DeKalb, MS

Time and Date of Service: Friday, July 16th @ 11:00am

Place of Visitation: New Hope United Methodist Church

Date and Time of Visitation: Friday, July 16th 10:00am-11:00am prior to service

Place of Interment: New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery

Stephens Funeral Home

Stephens Funeral Homes

2800 Old North Hills Street

Meridian, MS 39305

P: 601-483-2206

F: 601-483-1460

Most Read

Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian

Latest News

Ouida Faye Lee
Mrs. Ouida Faye Lee
Mrs. Hatties Lewis Shadwick
Sarah Adams Gibson
Michael "Pop" Edward Wall
Michael “Pop” Edward Wall