Advertisement

MAX Night Market returns Thursday

The MAX Night Market will also coincide with Third Thursday at Dumont Plaza.
The MAX Night Market will also coincide with Third Thursday at Dumont Plaza.(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Twice a year, Earth’s Bounty comes to The MAX Courtyard. Lots of vendors, artist, artisans, jewelry makers come together outside to sell their wares. It’s free and open to the public Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’ll have Southern Drive performing live, and then beer, wine, the whole thing,” said Elizabeth Williams, community engagement coordinator for The MAX. “My philosophy is that at the end of the day, all you want to do is eat and drink outside and then on top of that, you can buy some fresh produce, support local artists and artisans, and local farmers.”

The MAX Night Market will also coincide with Third Thursday at Dumont Plaza.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
Delta variant cases rise in Meridian

Latest News

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Cater's Market Mural
Mural being painted at Cater’s Market
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Choctaw Fair takes on added meaning this year for many tribal members
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves maps out plan for additional MHP, Capitol Police presence in Jackson in response to rising crime