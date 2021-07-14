MAX Night Market returns Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Twice a year, Earth’s Bounty comes to The MAX Courtyard. Lots of vendors, artist, artisans, jewelry makers come together outside to sell their wares. It’s free and open to the public Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We’ll have Southern Drive performing live, and then beer, wine, the whole thing,” said Elizabeth Williams, community engagement coordinator for The MAX. “My philosophy is that at the end of the day, all you want to do is eat and drink outside and then on top of that, you can buy some fresh produce, support local artists and artisans, and local farmers.”

The MAX Night Market will also coincide with Third Thursday at Dumont Plaza.

