Funeral services for Mrs. Ouida Faye Lee will begin at 10:00 an Friday, July 16, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lee, 81, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian.

Ouida was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always provided a loving home for her family and relatives.

Mrs. Ouida is survived by her children, Cynthia Rawson (Tony), Keith Lee (Tami), Tammy Lee Maye; five grandchildren, Maegan Rawson, Brooke Brunson (Chad), Briana Miles (Jonathan), Morgan Mallette, (Will), and Tanner Maye. Seven great-grandchildren, Autumn Rose, Addisyn Baysinger, Ivy Kate Rose, Jensen Lee Brunson, Carsyn Brunson, Olivia Mallette, and Maguire Miles. One Brother, Craig Boswell, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, and her life-long best friend Jackie Culpepper.

Mrs. Lee is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Hal Lee; parents Horace and Eunice Boswell; siblings Billy Jo Boswell, Clint Boswell, Dale Boswell, and Barbara Shelton.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Wedgeworth, Jr., Randy Smith, Al Turnipseed, James McKee, David Culpepper, and C.W. Garrett.

In addition to floral offerings, the family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Diabetes Foundation of MS in lieu of flowers.

The Lee family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the funeral home.

