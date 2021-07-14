MSU Softball signs NJCAA player of the year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Shea Moreno, the 2021 NJCAA National Player of the Year, has signed to join the Mississippi State softball team.

Moreno, an infielder, played the 2021 season at Seminole State in Oklahoma where she led the nation in batting average (.673), on-base percentage (.709), and slugging percentage (1.280). Along with her being awarded National Player of the Year, she was also named First Team All-American and Region II MVP.

“We are so excited to finally welcome Shea to the Bulldog family,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “She has been on our radar for a while now and has worked hard and battled through adversity to get here. She is an elite athlete that will bring a mix of power and speed to our lineup and can play multiple positions,” she said.

In the 2020 season, Moreno played at San Mateo Community College, where she was struck out just once and posted a 1.413 OPS. She was also top 10 in the state in home runs, total bases, and hits.

Moreno spent her freshman season at UCLA in 2019, but did play. She also earned accomplishments in High School in Sacramento, California where she was a four-year letter-winner in softball and spent three seasons on the volleyball team. Moreno hit .441 over her prep career with 15 homers and 129 RBIs.

