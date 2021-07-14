Mural being painted at Cater’s Market

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian art group is helping beautify the Queen City, one wall at a time.

Wednesday was the eleventh day the group has been working on a mural at Cater’s Market. Each member hopes to add a personal touch of beauty with each brush stroke.

All elements of the mural represent something about the City of Meridian and Cater’s Market. The mural includes a carousel horse, daffodils for Allie Carruth, jets for NAS Meridian and chickens for Cater’s Market’s well-known chicken salad.

“It would be a draw for other people to come to the area, and just beautify north Meridian. So I got with this group and we talked about elements that I wanted on the mural and they brought me drawings, and it’s just turned out wonderful,” said Jamie Cater.

“This is a passion of our group and we are doing it because we can,” said Leslie Carruth, of Meridian Museum Art Collective. “And we are just trying to make Meridian a little bit happier, one mural at a time.”

The group has been arriving to work at 7 a.m. each day to create their art.

