Rain eases, but some showers are still possible

Rain will back off overall, but a few showers or thunderstorms are still possible Wednesday afternoon.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will back off some in the coming days. That’s not to say the rain will go away. We will all still be fair game for spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. There will just be more dry areas than what we’ve seen recently.

Our Next 24 Hours

Showers and thunderstorms this evening can be heavy where they occur, but we won’t all get the rain. The storms will fade through 10 p.m. to midnight, then the rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some areas will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 92 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Fewer showers overall for the rest of this week will mean more dry areas. We are all fair game for the showers and storms each day, but that didn’t mean we will all get rain. Storms can be a little bit more widespread on some days than on others. We need a prolonged break from rain. Overall, that doesn’t appear likely for at least the next three months beyond dry spots occasionally.

