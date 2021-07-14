Senate District 32 special election set

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves has scheduled a special election for state Senate District 32. The special election will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Longtime Sen. Sampson Jackson resigned June 30, with 2 and a half years left in his term.

District 32 is comprised of Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties.

The qualifying deadline for candidates is Monday, Sept. 13. Candidates must qualify with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

