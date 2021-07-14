Advertisement

Storms lessen in coverage on our Wednesday

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are in the upper-60s to low-70s to start our day on Wednesday under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be possible today, mainly in the afternoon. Rainfall coverage will be less on our Wednesday than compared to the past couple of days. Due to that fact, temperatures will be able to warm up a bit more today with highs expected to climb into the low-90s.

Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into the rest of the work week and into the weekend. No major problems are expected, so if you have any outdoor activities planned, you should be good to go. Just remember to keep that eye to the sky and get inside as soon as you hear thunder or see lightning. The heat will be increasing during this time frame, with the heat index possibly climbing into the low-100s, especially by the weekend.

