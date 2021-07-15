Advertisement

12-year-old girl drowns at Paradise Ranch Resort near Tylertown, sheriff says

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies have discovered the body of a 12-year-old girl first reported missing near Tylertown.

Sheriff Kyle Breland says the girl was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Paradise Ranch Resort off Highway 48.

A search was quickly underway as investigators, resort security, and others scoured the resort, park, and wooded area nearby.

Breland said the young girl’s body was eventually found in the pool.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” Breland said.

CPR was attempted to revive the 12-year-old, but the sheriff said she was underwater too long.

