Alabama counties at ‘very high’ risk for COVID spread jumps to 47

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise across Alabama. According to the latest Alabama Department of Public Health’s risk indicator map, only 20 counties out of the state’s 67 are not labeled very high risk.

ADPH says counties labeled in red have seen an increase in community spread. Counties in the very high-risk category have climbed from 26 last week to 47 this week.

47 of Alabama's 67 counties are now below the 'very high risk' for the spread of COVID-19. That's up from just 26 a week ago. (Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

A county’s risk level is reflected in ADPH’s color-coded map, which changes based on whether case counts increase or decrease. Below is a description of each risk level:

If the number of cases stays the same or is increasing, they will be Very High Risk (Red).

If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will be High Risk (Orange).

If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will be Moderate (Yellow).

If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will be considered Low Risk (Green).

The Delta variant also is continuing to spread across the state. ADPH says it is about 50 percent more transmissible.

While vaccines are readily available for those 12 years and older, only over 40 percent of Alabamians have received a shot.

Alabama has had 552,911 total confirmed cases of the virus and 11,439 deaths since March 2020. ADPH says 1,883,761 people have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.