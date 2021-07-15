Advertisement

Alabama counties at ‘very high’ risk for COVID spread jumps to 47

Alabama counties at 'very high' risk for COVID jumps to 47
Alabama counties at 'very high' risk for COVID jumps to 47(WCTV)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise across Alabama. According to the latest Alabama Department of Public Health’s risk indicator map, only 20 counties out of the state’s 67 are not labeled very high risk.

ADPH says counties labeled in red have seen an increase in community spread. Counties in the very high-risk category have climbed from 26 last week to 47 this week.

47 of Alabama's 67 counties are now below the 'very high risk' for the spread of COVID-19....
47 of Alabama's 67 counties are now below the 'very high risk' for the spread of COVID-19. That's up from just 26 a week ago.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

A county’s risk level is reflected in ADPH’s color-coded map, which changes based on whether case counts increase or decrease. Below is a description of each risk level:

  • If the number of cases stays the same or is increasing, they will be Very High Risk (Red).
  • If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will be High Risk (Orange).
  • If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will be Moderate (Yellow).
  • If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will be considered Low Risk (Green).

The Delta variant also is continuing to spread across the state. ADPH says it is about 50 percent more transmissible.

While vaccines are readily available for those 12 years and older, only over 40 percent of Alabamians have received a shot.

Alabama has had 552,911 total confirmed cases of the virus and 11,439 deaths since March 2020. ADPH says 1,883,761 people have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
City Hall - Meridian
Mayor Smith names acting department heads following council votes
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID

Latest News

UMMC: If you work or learn here, either get vaccinated or wear your mask at all times
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 557 new cases reported Thurs.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, background, greets mental health advocates as they enter the federal...
Judge: Monitor to oversee Mississippi mental health system
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated