Bulldogs hires Lauren Whyte as Assisstant Coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State women’s golf has hired Lauren Whyte as an assistant coach.

Whyte comes from Indiana where for the Hoosiers she oversaw all areas of recruiting including skill evaluation, on-campus visits, scholarship distribution and eligibility requirements.

Head Coach Charlie Ewing showed his excitement for Whytes arrival. “She brings in a great deal of worldwide experience as a player and a coach that will be an asset to our program in so many ways,” he said. I believe that she will make a strong impact right away with the current team and in recruiting as she is very relational and will invest into the lives of the young athletes right away. I feel very fortunate to have a person like Lauren in our program and am very excited for the future of this program with her in it.”

The 2020 season was a shortened one, but the Hoosiers still picked up four top-10 finishes. Whyte helped Priscilla Schmid earn WGCA All-America Honorable Mention and First Team All-Big Ten honors, as well as a pair of Big Ten Player of the Week accolades.

“I’m so excited to be joining the program at Mississippi State,” Whyte said. “I’m extremely thankful to Coach Ewing for the opportunity that he has given me, and I can’t wait to start working with him and the team. I truly believe that with the resources and golf facilities available at Mississippi State we have the opportunity to continually compete at the highest level.”

Whyte began her collegiate career at Baylor. As a freshman, she helped the Bears to their first Big 12 Conference team title by finishing in a tie for 28th. The team then went on to win the first regional title in program history, and advanced to the match play portion of the NCAA Championship.

After her sophomore season, Whyte transferred to Denver for her final two years of eligibility. In those two seasons, she posted a 75.06 scoring average and was the team captain. She helped improve Denver’s Golf stat ranking from 53 to 18 and garnered First and Second Team All-Summit League honors while also winning the 2017 Summit League Team Championship.

Her international experience includes being a member of the Scotland National U-18 Girls team for three years and captaining the team at the European Girls Team Championship from 2011-14. She also won the Scottish Girls U-18 Championship in 2012 and participated in the European Young Masters in 2011 and 2012 with Scotland. In 2013, Whyte played for Team GB at Youth Olympic Festival in Australia.

“I can’t wait to get down to Starkville and work with such a talented and motivated group of young women and continue to help them in their development,” Whyte added. “In my first few days as a Bulldog, I have felt such a warm welcome by the athletic community, and I am excited to get to work!

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.