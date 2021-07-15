City of Meridian Arrest Report July 15, 2021
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|HALIYAH D HENRY
|2002
|812 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHATOFFA MOORE
|1997
|2536 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANTONIO COLLINS
|1981
|2427 47TH AVE APT 9D MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
RESISTING ARREST
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 4:56 PM on July 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and demanded everything she had, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:49 PM on July 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.