City of Meridian Arrest Report July 15, 2021

Robbery

At 4:56 PM on July 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and demanded everything she had, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 12:49 PM on July 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.