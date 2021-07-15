Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 15, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
HALIYAH D HENRY2002812 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHATOFFA MOORE19972536 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANTONIO COLLINS19812427 47TH AVE APT 9D MERIDIAN, MSDUI
RESISTING ARREST

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 4:56 PM on July 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1800 block of 24th Street. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and demanded everything she had, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:49 PM on July 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4200 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
City Hall - Meridian
Mayor Smith names acting department heads following council votes
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 15, 2021
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 14, 2021