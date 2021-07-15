Advertisement

Clothes, school supplies, some electronics among items in Alabama’s sales tax holiday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents will have a chance to save some money this weekend while preparing for the upcoming school year. Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is two days away.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, you can get some important back-to-school items tax-free. This covers clothes, school supplies and even some electronics. Clothes have to be $100 or less per item to qualify. School supplies need to be under $50 each.

Electronics have to be less than $750.

It’s a great opportunity for parents to save money.

“So you can save up to 10% in certain parts of the state, especially Montgomery County, because both the city, the county and the state are waving their tax here. So you can save up to 10%. So if you’re talking about a $750 laptop, that’s a saving of $75. So that can add up. Plus, students are back to in-person learning. So they’re going to need uniforms and clothes that maybe they didn’t have last year,” said Alabama Retail Association spokeswoman Nancy Dennis.

The Alabama Retail Association has a reference guide with more details.

The holiday will end at midnight Sunday.

