Crimenet 07_15_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jaylon Ruffin.

Ruffin is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant from the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, where he is being charged with trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of the sale of methamphetamine.

If you know where Ruffin can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

