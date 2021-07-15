Advertisement

Crimenet 07_15_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jaylon Ruffin.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jaylon Ruffin.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jaylon Ruffin.

Ruffin is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant from the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, where he is being charged with trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of the sale of methamphetamine.

If you know where Ruffin can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
City Hall - Meridian
Mayor Smith names acting department heads following council votes
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID

Latest News

Meridian Police Department capture man adult film robbery suspect
UPDATE: Man involved in porn robbery caught and charged
Meridian police say two suspects have been charged in connection with a December 2020 mall...
Two charged in December 2020 mall shooting
School supplies
Clothes, school supplies, diapers, electronics among items in Alabama’s sales tax holiday
Building clean-up
Progress being made on collapsed building clean-up