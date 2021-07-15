Advertisement

Doug Stephens takes on dual roles with the city of Meridian during transition of mayor and council

Stephens one of only a few holdovers on new mayoral staff
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It has been a week of turmoil at Meridian City Hall as new Mayor Jimmie Smith transitions into office, seemingly at odds with a new city council.

A temporary plan is in place. The Meridian City Council denied five key appointments made by Mayor Smith, leaving the city’s department head positions now less than half filled. Acting department heads will serve until permanent replacements can be agreed upon.

“It is a process and that’s one thing the public needs to understand,” said Doug Stephens, the city’s acting Chief Administrative Officer. “It’s a process and we’ll work it out. Over time, all the players will be back in position and we’ll have a full staff. The mayor can have his full team and we’ll go out and make things happen the way he asked us to.”

Stephens is one of the few holdovers from the previous administration. He remains the city’s Public Safety Director and he’s also serving as the acting Chief Administrative Officer.

“We’re going to press forward and do the best job we can,” added Stephens. " I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be able to serve in whatever capacity it is because I’ve always said what’s best for the whole and the whole is the entire city and all the departments. No matter what role I’m asked to play, I’m in it to do what’s best for the entire city.”

The next meridian city council meeting is Tuesday, July 20th at 5:00 p.m.

