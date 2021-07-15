A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and storms are heavy where they’re happening, but they’re few - certainly fewer than they have been so far this week. This theme of fewer storms will continue for the rest of this week. Fewer storms means the odds will decrease that you’ll see rain, but we’re all still fair game for heavy storms in the afternoons and evenings.

Our Next 24 Hours

Storms this evening will fade through midnight, but that doesn’t mean we will all get rain. Where the rain falls, it can fall heavily. Storms can also produce lightning and thunder. After the storms end, the rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 72 degrees. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’re all fair game, but we won’t all get rained on. Rain can fall heavily, and storms can produce lightning and thunder. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees.

Looking Ahead

The afternoon storms will be few, but they’ll be here. For some of us, this can mean some sense of a break from the rainy pattern that has been so hesitant to end. That won’t be the case for everyone. Showers and storms will begin increasing again on Sunday afternoon. They’ll increase more Monday through Wednesday.

