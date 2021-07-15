Advertisement

Former city councilman Lamar McDonald dies at 94

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian businessman and community leader, Lamar McDonald, died Tuesday at age 94. He also served on the Meridian City Council from 1965-1973, during some of the city’s and the state’s most tumultuous years.

McDonald was a Navy veteran who played a key role in saving Meridian Naval Air Station from closure several times when the federal government was considering scaling back U.S. military bases. He was appointed by Gov. Haley Barbour to chair the Mississippi Military Communities Council.

Meridian Naval Air Station released a statement:
“On behalf of the military service members, civilian employees, and families of NAS Meridian and Training Air Wing One, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lamar McDonald upon his passing.

Following graduation from Meridian High School, Lamar joined the Navy in 1944 during World War II. After military service Lamar returned to Meridian as an influential member of the local business community and state of Mississippi. He served as Chairman of the Mississippi Military Communities Council and was one of the strongest local advocates for NAS Meridian throughout the 60-year history of the installation. His involvement in the Mississippi Council of the Navy League and impact upon our community will be greatly missed.

To his wife, Betty, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, the NAS Meridian family mourns with you at this time and we also join you in celebrating Lamar’s legacy of service that continues on as an example for us all.”

Captain Timothy B. Moore, Commanding Officer of NAS Meridian and
Captain T.J. Gendreau, Commodore of Training Air Wing One

McDonald’s funeral is Monday, July 19, at 2 p.m., at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

