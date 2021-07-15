Former councilwoman to run for state Senate
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian city councilwoman, Kim Houston, will be a candidate for state Senate District 32.
Houston posted her intentions to Facebook Thursday afternoon. She will make her formal announcement Tuesday, July 20, with a series of appearances in the four counties that make up the district.
|Here’s the schedule:
|10:30 a.m.
|Lauderdale Co. Courthouse
|Meridian
|12:30 p.m.
|Kemper Co. Courthouse
|DeKalb
|2:30 p.m.
|Winston Co. Courthouse
|Louisville
|4:00 p.m.
|Noxubee Co. Courthouse
|Macon
The Democrat served two terms on the Meridian City Council and ran unsuccessfully for mayor this year.
Gov. Tate Reeves set the special election to fill the vacated seat for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Sampson Jackson resigned his office with 2 and a half years remaining in the term. The qualifying deadline for candidates is Monday, Sept. 13.
