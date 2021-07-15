Former councilwoman to run for state Senate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian city councilwoman, Kim Houston, will be a candidate for state Senate District 32.

Houston posted her intentions to Facebook Thursday afternoon. She will make her formal announcement Tuesday, July 20, with a series of appearances in the four counties that make up the district.

Here’s the schedule: 10:30 a.m. Lauderdale Co. Courthouse Meridian 12:30 p.m. Kemper Co. Courthouse DeKalb 2:30 p.m. Winston Co. Courthouse Louisville 4:00 p.m. Noxubee Co. Courthouse Macon

The Democrat served two terms on the Meridian City Council and ran unsuccessfully for mayor this year.

Gov. Tate Reeves set the special election to fill the vacated seat for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Sampson Jackson resigned his office with 2 and a half years remaining in the term. The qualifying deadline for candidates is Monday, Sept. 13.

